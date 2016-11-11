He worked at JCPenney in Mentor and Sandusky, then was the owner of The Garden Port of Huron since the 1980s, where he enjoyed doing landscaping and selling mulch, pumpkins and Christmas trees.

He served on the Huron Township zoning commission and several times became an extra in movies and TV in California.

He is survived by his daughters, Jane (Palinkas) Nava of Orange, Calif., Kathleen Palinkas of Lakewood, Ohio, Michelle Palinkas of Perrysburg, Ohio; stepdaughter, Tammy (Mastin) Henderson of Sandusky; grandchildren, Cory Smith, Stephanie Latham, Sarah Ashwood, Jessica Romine, Jason Palinkas; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Corso Herbold and Stuart Corso; and great-grandchildren, Demetrious Latham III and Claire Ashwood, along with his sister, Mary Phillips of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and brothers, Steve Palinkas of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, Thomas Palinkas of Washington and John Palinkas of Texas.

A memorial service was held for family and close friends on Oct. 26, 2016, in Willoughby.

Cards and notes of condolence may be addressed to: The Family of James Palinkas, P.O. Box 770763, Lakewood, OH 44107.