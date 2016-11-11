Jack N. Klein

Jack was born April 7, 1935, in Sandusky to the late John “Jack” N. and Catherine (Harp) Klein.

Jack was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, American Legion and the Sandusky AMVETS. He was a medical delivery man for Buderer’s Drug Store for 17 years.

Jack is survived by his sister, Phyllis (Karl) Andres of Sandusky; brother, Robert A. Lieb of Sandusky; niece, Denise (Chris) Murschel of Idaho; nephew, Tim (Angela) Andres of Florida; and nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene, Richard and Wilbur “Bill” Lieb.

Friends may begin calling at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Jack’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

