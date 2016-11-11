Gailard Boyer Doty

Gailard was born March 7, 1942, in Bellevue, the son of Marvin and Magdalyn (Todd) Doty. In July 1965 he married Sharon Elise Rudolph, and she preceded him in death on June 22, 2012. Gailard was a Command Sergeant in the U.S. Army, where he served for 31 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sundy Doty of Dubai, UAE; and grandsons, Salem and Saeed of Dubai, UAE.

Gailard was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Lewis Doty Jr.; and sister, Marilyn Arbogast.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, followed by the Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Bruce Batchelor-Glader at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery, Port Clinton.

