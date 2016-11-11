Charlotte Ann McNerney

Charlotte was born June 12, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence N. and Maurine E. (Finney) Brown. Her family moved to Columbus in 1958; she graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1960 and St. Mary of the Springs College in 1964. On Oct. 10, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Columbus, she married James E. “Jim” McNerney, and he survives.

Charlotte was a registered medical technologist and retired from the Mt. Carmel West laboratory in Columbus in 1999. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Charlotte enjoyed embroidery and quilting. She had many friends whose talents she admired. Charlotte will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, James E. “Jim” McNerney of Port Clinton; children, Susan (Rich) Puhlman of Columbus, Michael McNerney of Columbus and Deborah (Jon) Legg of Commercial Point; grandchildren, Adam, Ayrelle, Joy, Kaylee, Michael and Emily; sister, Cindy (Wayne) Reaper of Blacklick, Ohio; brother, Stephen (Sharon) Brown of Pataskala, Ohio; niece, Terrie Ankeney; and nephews, Mark Brown and Jason Weisman.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. Family prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial conducted by Father John Missler at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery, Port Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorial donations in memory of Charlotte be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton, OH 43452; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.