Larry Savoy Kessler

He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Port Clinton to James and Dorothy (Juby) Kessler.

On June 10, 1961, Larry married Carol Sue Fought; she survives. Also surviving are children, Larry “Rick” (Brenda) Kessler of North Carolina, Laura Slemmer of Fremont and Scott Kessler of Fremont; grandchildren, Sheryl Warden, Ross, Paige, Sarah, Aurora, Anne-Marie and Stacy Kessler; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Kessler, Lila Mestry, Camden, Cole and Wade Kessler; and sister, Yvonne Wood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and son-in-law, William Slemmer.

Larry served in the United States Army from 1962-1966, where he received a Vietnam Service Medal and an Army of Occupation Medal. He worked for Clauss Cutlery and was a member of the VFW Post 2947.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Burial will follow in McGormley Cemetery, Fremont, where Military Rites will be performed by the VFW and American Legion posts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky.

