William John Lind

William “Bill” was born to William and Mary Jane Lind in Huntington, N.Y., where he grew up. Bill lived in Vernon, N.J., Columbus, Ohio, and retired to Englewood, Fla.

Bill was a wonderful man who enjoyed good music, good times and good company. He was a treasured husband, father, grandfather and best friend to many. In addition to being a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he was the president of Garfield Williamson Inc. of Ogdensburg, N.J., for over 20 years before a career in computer sales and retiring in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Carla (Brumby); his three sons, Michael (Danielle) of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Brian (Dina) of Hawthorne, N.J., Thomas (Laine) of Tampa, Fla.; and stepdaughter, Jacquelyn (Chris) of Berlin Heights. He was affectionately called “Popi” by his grandson, Declan, and stepgrandson, Jackson. Bill is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Dana) of Wellington, Fla., Kevin (Maureen) of Wake Forest, N.C., John (Shelli) of Huntington, N.Y.; and sister, Susan (John) of Alpharetta, Ga.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.