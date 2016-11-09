Ted A. Gangluff

Born Nov. 11, 1946, in Sandusky, he was the son of Clayton Doyle and Marie Alice (Homier) Gangluff. Ted was a 1964 graduate of Sandusky High Schjool and served honorably in the Ohio Army National Guard for several years during the Vietnam War era. He worked at the Industrial Nut Corporation for 45 years, retiring in 2008.

He’ll be remembered by his family and friends as being quite the “Handy Man” and working with his hands and, of course, for his specialty of collecting very unique things.

Ted enjoyed fishing, but over the years, he especially had been active in local the area in several golf, bowling and pool leagues, and had been the past president of the Sandusky Cue Club for several years. He also at one time was on the Sail Inn Dart Ball Team. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 17 and a member of American Legion Post 83 and Sandusky Eagles Aerie No. 444.

Ted is survived by his son, Todd (Carrie) Gangluff of Curtice; three grandchildren, Kaylynn, Ivan and Jaiden Gangluff; his brother, Gary (Cindy Neiding) Gangluff of Sandusky; his “Darlin,” Cindy Esposito of Sandusky; a niece, Jennifer Clark of Columbus; and a nephew, Derek Gangluff of Sandusky; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra K. (Campbell) Gangluff (2013); a granddaughter, Heaven Wolford; his sister, Nancy Arnold; and his dog, “Sammi Jo.”

At his request there will be no visitation; cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ted’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Ted to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to Stein Hospice Service Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Ted’s family at davidfkoch.com.