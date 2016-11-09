Phyllis Tuck

She is survived by her children, Bill (Karyn) Green of Anniston, Ala., Pam (Mike) Quinley of New Baden, Ill., and Crystal (Jamie) Wyatt of Centre, Ala.; grandchildren, Cary Boozer of Ralph, Ala., Jeremy Boozer of Jacksonville, Ala., Darby Pool of Lombard, Ill., Alison Schumacher of Millstadt, Ill., Kimberly Stack of New Baden, Ill., and Megan Dickson of Jacksonville, Ala.; and seven great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her sisters, Clellan Nabors of Gadsden, Ala., Lena Henderson of Helena, Ala.; husbands, Donald Sherman of Bellevue and Ralph Tuck of Worchester, Mass.

A graveside service will be noon Saturday, Nov. 12, in Bellevue Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow at Twin Lakes Golf Course. Foos and Foos Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.