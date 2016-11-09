Edgar A. Miller

He was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Republic to Ernest D. and Mary M. (Albright) Miller. He married Kay E. Fries on April 20, 1952, at the Republic Methodist Church, and she survives in Republic.

Other survivors include a son, David E. (Beth) Miller of Republic; two daughters, Kathy (Tom) Reinhart of Bascom, Kimberly (Don) Thompson of Republic; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don A. “Smokey” (Donna) Miller of Old Fort; a sister, Margaret “Peg” Miller of Tiffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eugene.

Ed had been a farmer, and also a hump retarder operator for the Norfolk & Western Railroad in Bellevue, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Republic United Church of Christ, a 50-year member of Seneca Lodge No. 790 in Republic, Cornelia Chapter No. 93 OES Republic and a 1950 graduate of Scipio-Republic High School. He also had a great passion for his horses.

His funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Republic United Church of Christ, 312 S. Madison St., Republic, with the Rev. Darla Metz officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Block Cemetery, Republic. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Lindsey-Olds Funeral Home, 3085 S. Ohio 19, Bloomville, and one hour before services at the church. Seneca Lodge No. 790 will conduct masonic services at 7:45 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scipio-Republic EMS & Fire Department.

Condolences may be made to the family at lindseyoldsfh.com.