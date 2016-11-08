Lane Allen Bettcher

He was a waterfront resident of Redington Shores, Fla., where he enjoyed the beautiful intercoastal waterway of Pinellas County in the Tampa Bay area.

Lane attended Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a philosophy major. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Lane started his business career in the marketing department at Stein Associates, Sandusky, a subsidiary of Bettcher Industries. Transferring to Bettcher Industries, he managed advertising and trade shows for the company. Eventually he was promoted to director of the Food Service Equipment Division and was awarded many patents. Subsequent to retirement in 2012, he joined his father as vice president at Sandusky Bay Company investing in industrial and commercial real estate.

Among many interests, Lane was a skillful boat model builder and practicing knottology, gifting many samples of his handywork to family members. He found great joy in sailing his sloop “Liberty” and an occasional round of golf. He was a competent skier. He was formerly a member of the Sandusky Yacht Club and Huron Presbyterian Church.

Lane was a very devoted father and is survived by his children, Lucas Alexander Bettcher, Logan Allen Bettcher and Lindsay Anne and her husband, Steven Kunimura.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Catherine Bettcher; grandparents, Louis and Leota Bettcher, and Ernest and Evelyn Lamvermeyer.

He is survived by his father, Laurence A. Bettcher; stepmother, Karen E. Bettcher; mother, Nancy J. Scott; and stepfather, John Scott IV; sister, Hallie Pettegrew and husband Edward and family. He was blessed with many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will celebrate Lane’s life at a private service being announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 7602 Milan Road, Sandusky, OH 44870; Erie County Community Foundation, 135 E. Washington Row, Sandusky, OH 44870; or The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain, OH 44053.

The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Bayfront Health Center.