Jacqueline Lucille (Gilmore) Rhoney

A native Clevelander and graduate of Lakewood High School, Jackie married Richard D. Rhoney in 1950. They had two daughters before his death in 1955. She raised her girls in Lakewood while working as a teacher and librarian at St. Clement School. In 1975, she moved to Huron and worked in the Sandusky School System. In 2006, health issues brought her to Regina Health Center in Richfield, Ohio, where she received the most loving, compassionate care until her death.

Jackie had a deep connection with nature and keen artistic talents that manifested in everything she did, from her cozy home to her acclaimed photography to the many gifts she bestowed upon loved ones. Jackie’s courage and devotion carried her through many difficult times, while her curiosity and joy brightened the world. She loved deeply and was deeply loved in return.

She is survived by daughters, Patrice Britain (Jim) and Deborah Denney (Scott); grandchildren, Alex Britain and Caitlin Denney; sisters, Sr. M. St. John PCC, Carroll Dietzel (George), Peggy Brock (Ted); brother, W. Thomas Sinnott (Nancy); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Frank (James, deceased); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Eileen Gold, Patricia Dusenbury and Nancy Murphy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Regina Health Center Chapel (5232 Broadview Road, Richfield), where friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Regina Health Center or the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 3501 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, OH 44111.

chambersfuneral.com.