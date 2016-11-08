David Leo 'Preacher' Costello

He was born June 5, 1952, in Piqua, Ohio, to Raymond and Marie (Borges) Costello and graduated from Holy Spirit Toledo Seminary in 1970.

David retired from Ford Motor Company in 2002 after 30 years of service as a supervisor and project inspector.

Watching NASCAR and football, riding his motorcycle, shooting pool and listening to music were all activities that David enjoyed. He was blessed with a charismatic personality, a love of life and a gift for making others happy.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie; sons, David Costello of Sandusky and John Costello of Bellevue; daughters, Christine (William) Beatty of North Olmsted, Theresa Costello of North Olmsted, and Sarah (Richard) Toth of Mississippi; stepson, John (Kelly Abbott) Zadorozny; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas; parents, Raymond and Marie; and his sister, Carole Costello.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary Church, 731 Exchange St., Vermilion (Everyone please meet at church). The Rev. Father Ron Brickner, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.

