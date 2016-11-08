Carol E. 'Smokey' Stover

He was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Sycamore, Ohio, to the late James G. and E. Louise (Brittingham) Stover. Carol came to Huron County following his 1949 graduation from Upper Sandusky High School. He was a member of Collins United Methodist Church.

Carol was a 50-year member of Operating Engineers Local No. 18 of Cleveland. He was the former owner of Stover Tire Co. in North Fairfield, Ohio, from 1964 to 1978, was a farmer, a former operating engineer at Milan Steel, a retired millwright from New Departure, Sandusky, and was a former groundskeeper at Sleepy Hollow golf course.

Carol was a member of the North Fairfield Lions Club since 1960, was a competitive trap shooter, enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing softball and was a former coach of Augustine Hardware women’s softball team in Greenwich.

Carol is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary I. (Fenner) Stover of Berlin Heights, and by his children, Jane E. (Mark) Bell of Berlin Heights and David A. (Colette) Stover of Menifee, Calif.; by his grandchildren, Tina (Dennis) Hormell of Collins, Tonya (Paul) Mortimer of Bellevue, Tamara (Matthew Gromis) Bell of Greenwich, Michelle (Aaron) Diaz of Murrieta, Calif., and Malcolm Hassan of the United Kingdom. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Andrew and Abigail Hormell, Holly Dulin, Onalee and Lydia Keysor, and Michael, Trystan, Blake and Jaedyn Diaz; and by his siblings, James (Inge) Stover of Falls Church, Va., Phyllis Griffin of Nevada, Ohio, Anita (Max) Spiegel of Sulfur Springs, Ohio, Rita Nickelson of Avon Park, Fla., Riley (Ann) Stover of Pensacola, Fla.

Carol was preceded in death by his siblings, Ilah Kell, Betty McLaughlin, Norma Martin, Onalee Doty, Gerald Stover and June Romaine Stover.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, until the time of service at 11 a.m. in Collins United Methodist Church. The Rev. Josh Arrington will officiate. Private inturnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; to the North Fairfield Lions Club, 107 E. Main St., North Fairfield, OH 44855; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, is in charge of arrangements.

