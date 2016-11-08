Adam J. Scheid

Adam was born July 9, 1969, in Sandusky to the Commodore Scheid and Pearl (Hartwig) Pascoe.

Adam attended Sandusky High School and was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and the Cleveland-Marshall School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree.

Adam is survived by his mother, Pearl (Charles) Pascoe of Sandusky; father, Commodore Scheid of Edmond, Okla.; much loved daughter, Ezra Jane Scheid of Sandusky; brother, Dr. Dewey (Pamela) Scheid of Edmond, Okla.; and his niece and nephew, Mira and Kyler.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

