Adam J. Scheid

SANDUSKY — Adam J. Scheid, 47, residing in Sandusky, passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2016, in University of Toledo Medical Center after a long battle with cancer and the effects of chemotherapy and radiation.

Adam was born July 9, 1969, in Sandusky to the Commodore Scheid and Pearl (Hartwig) Pascoe.

Adam attended Sandusky High School and was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and the Cleveland-Marshall School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree.

Adam is survived by his mother, Pearl (Charles) Pascoe of Sandusky; father, Commodore Scheid of Edmond, Okla.; much loved daughter, Ezra Jane Scheid of Sandusky; brother, Dr. Dewey (Pamela) Scheid of Edmond, Okla.; and his niece and nephew, Mira and Kyler.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.