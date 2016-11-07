Sylvia Kathleen (Hendricks) Abbott

She was born July 17, 1930, in Fostoria, to John and Etta (Stauffer) Hendricks.

While attending Fremont Ross she became a candy-striper at Fremont Memorial Hospital. At a young age Sylvia married Dale Abbott and they were together for 63 years until his death in December, 2008.

Five wonderful children were born: Penelope (Donald) Siles, Theresa (Georgi) Dimitrov, Scott (Diane Weyer) Abbott, Claudia (Marty) Orlowski, and Phillip (Doreen) Abbott. Sylvia was known and loved as “Grandma Darlin’” to eight grandchildren: Helga, Inga, Eric, David, Justin, Dale, Derek, Alivia; and five great-grandchildren: Richard, Craig, Kai, Lance, Elijah, Isla.

God gave Sylvia the gift of nurturing, not only to her family but to others, especially the babies in the Good Samaritan Hospital Nursery where she worked nights for many years and “loved” every minute of it. When Sylvia heard there was a need for volunteers at Sandusky Memorial, she answered the call. She even helped build a church on a mission trip in the Honduras.

When Sylvia and Dale retired, they made Naples, Fla., their winter home for 25 years. Upon the passing of her husband, Sylvia became a resident of The Willows in Bellevue for several years. While there, Sylvia's warm smile, generous unselfish heart, and genuine concern for others made her “unforgettable” to anyone she met.

After getting Parkinson's disease, Sylvia was not able to walk anymore. Her daughter Claudia took on the loving responsibility of caring for her mother’s every need, every day for two years. This is when Sylvia became an avid fan of TV. The soaps, movies, golf, and football became her daily entertainment. Danielle Steele books were another favorite pastime. Sylvia was well known and loved for calling Bingo at The Willows.

Sylvia loved life and was very positive every day. Her faith was her strength and her refuge. She is now with her husband, Dale, her oldest daughter, Penelope and her great-grandson, Richard. She will truly be missed by anyone who was touched by her presence.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St. Castalia. A memorial service will follow immediately after the showing at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, one may make contributions to the Margaretta Fire Department, 113 South Ave., Castalia; First Congregational United Church of Christ, 205 Main St., Castalia; Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky; or The Willows at Bellevue, 101 Auxiliary Dr. Bellevue, 44811.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.