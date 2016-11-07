Ruth L. DeBoer

She was born Oct. 18, 1916, in Bellevue, the daughter of Minor and Lillian (Martin) Cook. On July 3, 1946, she married Tice DeBoer and he preceded her in death April 23, 2001.

Ruth graduated from Bellevue High School in 1934. She was a bookkeeper for Catawba Island Marina for many years and a part time employee for Clarence Streeter Accounting. She attended services at The Chapel, Sandusky, and the WOW Group (Women of the word).

She is survived by her cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a brother, Louis Cook.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, until funeral services at 11 a.m., at Neidecker, LeVeck, & Crosser Funeral Home, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, with the Rev. Dave Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel, 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.