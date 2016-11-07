Kyle Phillip Cherry

He was born Jan. 18, 1999, in Sandusky, and was enrolled in the Townsend Community School. Kyle’s hobbies included Pokémon, Star Wars, and tattoos. He loved drawing, watching and listening to comedians, and Impractical Jokers. He was employed at Burger King in Bellevue and hoped to join the Army after graduation.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Cole of Bellevue; father, Brian (Lisa Drake) Cherry of Sandusky; two brothers, Sean (Heidi) Wilson of Toledo and Shannon (Katie) Wilson of Waterville, Ohio; four sisters, Devon Woodruff of Norwalk, Lauren Woodruff of Nashville, Tenn., Anna Marie Fedele and ShiAnne Cherry both of Bellevue; maternal grandmother, Margaret Cole of Mishawaka, Ind.; paternal grandparents, Lynn and Betty Cherry of Bay View; girlfriend, Lexi Krupp of Bellevue; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives, including special cousins, Marla Lochotzki of Bay View and Stacy Lochotzki of Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard M. Cole; one aunt, Diana Lochotzki; one cousin, Aiden William Beck; and other loved relatives.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe St., Monroeville. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home. The Rev. Nick Cunningham will officiate. Burial will be in Meadow Green Cemetery, Huron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home on behalf of the family.

Condolences may be shared at pfeilfuneralhome.com.