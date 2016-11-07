Judy M. Bernard

She was born Sept. 28, 1942, in New Castle, Ind., to Olen and Fern (Cross) Pence. Judy was a homemaker and part owner or Bernard Lumber and B & W Pallet Company of Attica. She enjoyed playing cards, had a love for animals and spending time with her family.

Judy is survived by her two sons, Dick (Joanne) Bernard of Attica, and Ron Oscar (Bill) Bernard of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren, Isaac (Kari) Bernard of Castalia, Simon (Allie) Bernard of Zeeland, Mich., Luke Bernard of Republic, and Sarah Bernard of Sandusky; two great-grandchildren, Graycie Jo and Della Mae Bernard; two brothers, Richard Pence of Macedonia, Ohio and Alen “Jr.” Pence of Tiffin; four sisters, Jean Mann of Tiffin, Barbara Gatton of Tiffin, Cintra Eshenbrenner of Alabama, and Sharon Mitchell of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Bernard Sr., who preceded her in 2000; three brothers, Paul, Ronald and Chuck Pence; and infant twins, son and daughter, John and Jeanine Bernard.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Lindsey-Foos-Kocher Funeral Service, 295 W. Tiffin St., Attica. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Our Lady of Hope Church, Attica, with the Rev. Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or Seneca County Humane Society through the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at lindseyfooskocher.com.