John F. Zolla

John was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Torrington, Conn., to John C. and Fanny L. (Brown) Ashworth.

He retired from General Motors after 37 years of service. John was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his greatest joy, spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Margith (Ferguson) Zolla, whom he married May 18, 1963; special granddaughters, Melissa and Crystal Dattel; grandchildren, Amanda (Jamie) Morin, Mellissa Golliver, and KJ (Carolyn) Golliver; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jocelyn, Jake, Quincy, Olivia, Patience, Parker, Kennedy and Kenneth; special great-granddaughter, Trinity Dewey; brothers, Mike (Lynn) Cser, Felix (Sharon) and Carl (June) Zolla; son-in-law, Kenneth (Chris) Golliver; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by son, Richard Zolla; daughter, Gail Golliver; brother, Richard Zolla; great-grandson, Austyn Morin; and his step-mother who raised him, Mildred Zolla.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, with the Rev. David Hixson presiding.

Those wishing to contribute to John's memory may do so to Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.