Donald L. Baum

He was born April 5, 1957, in Sandusky, to the late Fredrick C. and Eunice M. (Kaufman) Baum, and was a lifelong area resident. Don was a 1976 graduate of Perkins High School. He was an employee of Cedar Point for 25 years, and was a former employee of Ries Vending Company of Sandusky.

Don enjoyed Halloween, tinkering in his garage, working outside, and sitting around the campfire.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathy (Ensminger) Baum of Norwalk; daughter, Melissa Baum; stepchildren, Jeff (Laura) Roe of Collins, James (Melissa) Roe of Huron, and Jennifer (Carlo) Mancuso of Berlin Heights; grandchildren, Corey, Kristina, Collin, Kayla, Cade, Carson, Cooper, Calli, McKinlee, and Jonathon; siblings, Barb (Walt) Zeck of Casa Grande, Ariz., Gerald (Diane) Baum of Sandusky, Patricia (Ronald) Zielske of Sandusky, Charles Baum of Sandusky, Ronald (Kathy) Baum of Bayview, and Tom (Carol) Baum of Sandusky.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Don’s life will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Ballroom, Castaway Bay Resort, 2001 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Casual attire requested.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857.

Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at edwalkerfuneralhome.com.