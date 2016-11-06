Michael J. McMonigal

A memorial reception will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Michael will be interred in Sandusky at a later date.

Michael was born May 11, 1930, in Akron, to parents Arthur and Rose (Credico) McMonigal. He married Dolores C. Riedy in 1953. She preceded him in death in 1986.

He is survived by their three children, Kenneth McMonigal, JoAnn Newmeyer, and Craig McMonigal; two grandchildren, Annaliese and Kate Newmeyer; many nieces and nephews; and cherished family friend, Tim Vassallo.

In addition to his wife, Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Patrick and Andrew; and sister, Rosemary Hurak.

Michael lived most of his life in Sandusky, and retired from Ford Motor Company in 1987. He was a board member for both the local Ford Credit Union and Holy Angels Credit Union for many years. He served as a volunteer for Special Olympics in Sandusky and was also a member of Holy Angels Parish in Sandusky before moving to Illinois. He was a member of the Sandusky Italian American Brotherhood Club, being half Italian on his mother’s, Rose Credico, side of the family. He was also a member of the Huron Eagles Club.

He also was a proud Irishman, traveling to Ireland in 1995. He enjoyed visiting the islands and wineries of Lake Erie, and often rented a cottage at Put-in- Bay.

After retiring, he enjoyed traveling. He visited his brother Pat in Arizona frequently, and made a dozen trips to Las Vegas and other locations. He visited his son, Ken, in Baltimore and traveled with friends to various conventions, and the Cleveland Indians spring training.

As his children were growing up, Michael would take them on vacations in Canada, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana. They would go on factory tours in Detroit and Hershey, Penn., and visited museums in Toledo, Cleveland, Chicago, and many other places. While visiting his son Craig in Champaign, he accompanied him to many gallery openings and art events. He moved to Champaign in 2011.

The family is very grateful for the loving care and attention of his caregiver of five years, Cleomagdalene Harris. He will be truly missed by friends and family.

The family asks that you donate to your own favorite charity in Michael’s memory in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.