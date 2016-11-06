Julie L. (Hemchak) Roberts

She was born April 3, 1962, in Sandusky, to the late Walter H. and Veronica K. (Kozak) Hemchak.

Julie was a 1980 graduate from Edison High School and attended the Ohio Business College. She was a legal secretary for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, photography, dogs and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Julie is survived by her son, Carl (Brook) Walton of Vermilion; brothers, Robert (Connie) Hemchak of Lagrange, Ohio, and Richard (Nancy) Hemchak of Huron; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov, 9, at Meadow Green Memorial Park Chapel, 2602 Bogart Road, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Julie's memory may do so to one's favorite charity.

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.