Julie L. (Hemchak) Roberts

SANDUSKY—Julie L. (Hemchak) Roberts, 54, residing in Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in her residence.

She was born April 3, 1962, in Sandusky, to the late Walter H. and Veronica K. (Kozak) Hemchak.

Julie was a 1980 graduate from Edison High School and attended the Ohio Business College. She was a legal secretary for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, photography, dogs and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Julie is survived by her son, Carl (Brook) Walton of Vermilion; brothers, Robert (Connie) Hemchak of Lagrange, Ohio, and Richard (Nancy) Hemchak of Huron; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov, 9, at Meadow Green Memorial Park Chapel, 2602 Bogart Road, Huron. 

Those wishing to contribute to Julie's memory may do so to one's favorite charity.

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.