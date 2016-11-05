Sgt. Jordan Dwayne Marshall

Jordan was born March 23, 1993, in Sandusky to Dwayne Marshall and Carol (Spencer) Morrow.

Jordan graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 2011. Following his graduation, he entered the military and attended Airborne School in Fort Benning, Ga., where he received his Jump Wings. Jordan was proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper stationed at Fort Carson, Colo. He was avid runner who enjoyed physical fitness, and his brothers in the military affectionately called him “The Beast” since he was known as such a PT guru. In his spare time, Jordan also enjoyed camping and was a firearms enthusiast.

Jordan is survived by his wife, Kara (Branum) Marshall of Oak Harbor; mother, Carol (John) Morrow of Wakeman; father, Dwayne (Donna Hite) Marshall of Amherst, Ohio; sisters, Danielle (Desmond Utley) Watson of Rossford, Ohio, Jenny (Kevin) Reynolds of Toledo, and Patricia Marshall of Toledo; maternal grandparents, William and Yvonne Spencer of Huron; seven nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Jordan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emery and Opal Marshall.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Wally Gilbert presiding. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron, with military honors.

Those wishing to contribute to Jordan’s memory may do so to Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St. Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.