Ronald Charles Ferguson

He was born June 3, 1932, in Sandusky to John and Lucy (Boetticher) Ferguson and graduated from Toledo High School in 1950.

In 1952 Ronald enlisted with the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. While enlisted he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 18, 1956.

Ronald was employed as a service manager with East Ohio Gas and was also the owner and operator of Rivercrest Marina, in Huron. He retired in 1988.

He enjoyed boating, fishing and singing.

He is survived by his children, Leah Livermore, Linda L. Prescott, Sandra K. (Steve) Williamson, Linda Y. Faurot, Randy E. Potter, Hank R. (Kathy) Potter, Pamela S. (Edwin) Howard, Sharon A. (Scott) Bricker and William J. Saint; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae (Daugherty) Ferguson; his parents, John and Lucy Ferguson; two brothers, James and Richard; and his sisters, Ruth Crecelius, Eunice Stacker and Alice Evans.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted by the Louis Paul Proy DAV Chapter 20. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

