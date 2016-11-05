James D. Frank

James was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late James G. and Olga V (Dubesa) Frank.

James was a 1971 graduate of Elyria High School, received his bachelor’s from Cleveland State University and his MD from Toledo Medical College of Ohio. He had been a diagnostic radiologist for the past 30 years, most recently with Dr. Russell, Berkebile and Assoc. of Lorain, Ohio. He was always passionate about his work.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing various video games, watching British detective shows, reading, traveling with his family and his greatest joy was being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife, Susan (Gfell) Frank, whom he married on June 5, 1982. He is also survived by his daughter, Megan (Brandon) Farrugia of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Miles and Ian; brothers, Kenneth (Chris) Frank of Virginia and Larry (Thong) Frank of Elyria; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 300 3rd St., Elyria. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to James’ memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.