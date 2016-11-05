Benjamin G. Stahl

Benjamin was born Oct. 16, 2016, in Toledo.

In addition to his parents, Benjamin is survived by his maternal grandparents, Mary and Mark Albert of Sandusky and Richard Lee of Milan; maternal great-grandparents, Donald and Marion Miller of Sandusky and Betty Lee of Zanesville, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Bruce Stahl of Toledo and Shelly and Eliberto Guerrero of Toledo; paternal great-grandparents, Jack Stahl of Toledo and Bob and Trish Groth of Erie, Mich.; cousin, Madeliene Kanney; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Robert Lee; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Stahl; and paternal great-uncle, Bobby Groth.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Deacon Bill Birch of St. Mary’s Catholic Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Benjamin’s family, in care of Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.