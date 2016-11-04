Rebecca K. Davis

Born Nov. 2, 1940, in Clyde, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Dolores (Burkin) Eshleman.

She was a 1958 graduate of Clyde High School and a 1961 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing. Rebecca was an RN and worked at Bellevue Hospital, Elmwood Nursing Home, Twilight Gardens Nursing Home and Community Health Services during her long career.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she expressed her love of music through singing in the choir. She was also the director of the former children’s choir, which she started. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines Northern Buckeye Chorus since 1980 and also sang in a Sweet Adelines quartet, Small Town Sound. A past president of Clyde Career Women, Rebecca also volunteered for the American Red Cross, Heartbeat of Sandusky County and Sandusky County Board of Elections.

She enjoyed music, watching sports and reading. She was an avid Clyde sports fan and loved watching everything her grandchildren were involved in. She and Ben also enjoyed traveling and visited many sites throughout the U.S.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Davis, whom she married Nov. 11, 1961, at Clyde St. Mary’s; children, Melissa Gaye of Neptune, N.J., Timothy (Sheila) Davis of Genoa, Amy Davis of Fremont, Theodore (Cathy) Davis of Minneapolis, Minn., Deborah Harrington of Clyde, Kenneth (Lori) Davis of Clyde, Marla (Steve) Frankevic of Perrysburg, Carrie (Scott) Stewart of North Ridgeville; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann (Paul) Spriggs of Huron and Elaine Noss of Placentia, Calif.; and brothers, Richard (Betty) Eshleman of Clyde, Ronald Eshleman of Thornton, Colo., Robert (Deb) Eshleman of Fremont.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half brother, Jimmy Burkin, and grandson, Jeremiah Rader.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Highway, Clyde, where the Rosary will begin at 2:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde.

Memorials may be made to Foundation for Firelands Cancer Program, 1111 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.