Paul D. Ott

He was born June 14, 1925, in Monroeville to the late Lawrence and Amelia (Smith) Ott, and was a lifelong area resident. Paul was a graduate, and salutatorian, of St. Paul High School class of 1948, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany.

He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, enjoyed reciting the Rosary with his wife and family, was a lifelong farmer and had also worked at Rotary Printing. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and had a great sense of humor. He was a member of the Norwalk Bronson Conservation League and was a former Peru Township Trustee for 11 years. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, supported many missions, enjoyed hunting, gardening, bird watching, Sunday drives with his wife, was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and as a young man played ice hockey with his family and friends on the farm pond.

Paul is survived by his children, Darlene (David) Krupp of Norwalk, Paul (Mimi) Ott of Monroeville, Linda (Larry) Hanneman of Norwalk, Dennis (Jill) Ott of Norwalk, Nancy (Scott) Sisson of Norwalk, and David Ott of Monroeville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Taylor Krupp, Colton Ott, Mitchell Ott, Amelia Ott, Eli Ott, Trask Ott, Andrew (Adrianne) Hanneman, Amanda Hanneman, Michael Hanneman, Josh Hanneman and Justin Cramer; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (Bertsch) Ott in 2015; by an infant son, Andrew Ott, in 1958; and by his siblings, Melvin (Millie) Ott, Sister Mary Virgin, SND, Charles (Frieda) Ott, Ruth (Art) Ruffing, Father Carlton Ott, Lawrence Ott Jr. and Sister Carlton Ott.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Road, Monroeville. The Rev. Ron Schock will officiate. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church; Sorrowful Mother Shrine, 4106 St. Rt. 269 North, Bellevue, OH 44811; or to Hartland Hospice, 907 W. State St., Fremont, OH 43420.

Condolences may be made by going to edwalkerfuneralhome.com.