Nancy L. (Nickle) Andres

Nancy was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Sandusky to Theodore and Genevieve (Brengartner) Nickle.

Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Sandusky High School. She had worked at the former Russell Flower Shop and Faroh’s Candies in downtown Sandusky for many years.

Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sandusky Yacht Club, AMVETS Post 29 and volunteered at the former Providence Hospital gift shop. She enjoyed being a grandmother to Noah and Patrick, her home and spending time with her family and friends, and all things Sandusky.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Van Andres of Sylvania, Ohio, Joe Andres and Jude (Shana) Andres, both of Sandusky; grandchildren, Patrick and Noah Andres of Toledo; sisters, Donna (Mickey) Corso and Patsy (Richard) Dehn, both of Sandusky; brother, Ron Nickle of Sandusky; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Andres, in 1997; brother, Teddy Nickle; and daughter-in-law, Kelli (Gibson) Andres.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, with Father Joe Steinbauer officiating. Private family inurnment will be held in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to Nancy’s memory may do so to the Van Andres and Kelli Andres Memorial Fund at KeyBank to assist with her grandchildren’s college education at KeyBank of Sylvania, 5604 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560.

