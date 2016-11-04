Luella H. Terp

Luella was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Port Clinton, the daughter of David A. and Maud E. (Whitacre) Gerner. She was a 1948 graduate of Port Clinton High School. On Nov. 6, 1948, in Port Clinton, she married Herbert C. Terp, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 1986. Luella was a an assignment clerk for the Ottawa County Common Pleas court for six years and was the director of the Bureau of Support for Ottawa County for nine years, retiring in 1987.

She was a life member and past president of the Riverview Nursing Home auxiliary, Oak Harbor, and a member of the V.F.W. Stanley Jadwisiak Post 7572 ladies auxiliary, Marblehead. She loved to travel, do needlepoint and crossword puzzles.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, David (Kathleen Morley) Terp; daughter, Diane Terp; grandchildren, Jason Terp, Sara Terp, Michael Hollinger and Christopher Hollinger; great-grandchildren, Virginia (Rocky) Herrera, Thomas Bowser, Scott Hollinger, Jacob Terp, Jacob Hollinger, Wyatt Terp and Logan Jane Terp and many nieces and nephews.

Luella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant sister, Amelia Gerner; sisters, Julie Krofft, Elaine Byerly and Alma Guba; brother, William Gerner.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

Memorial donations in memory of Luella may be given to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.