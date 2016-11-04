David Edward Hemmer

David was born Oct. 17, 1938, to George and Dorothy (Smith) Hemmer.

Dave was born and raised in Sandusky and served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960, where he was a jet engine mechanic. After his honorable discharge from the service he returned home to Sandusky, where he met and married Anita Bickley in 1961.

He loved fishing and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. An ice patch on a curve left him paralyzed when the bike hit a utility pole in January of 1966. While still in the hospital from the motorcycle accident, he and Anita welcomed their daughter, Constance, in April of that same year. His life was forever changed in 1968 when he asked Jesus Christ to save him, and he remained a faithful servant to Christ.

He managed Heritage Christian Book Store and Copy Service in Sandusky until he moved his family to Texas in 1979, when his doctor told him to leave the harsh winter climate. Dave and the family settled first in Mission, then on to Kerrville in 1992. His love for motorcycles never left him, and at the age of 50 he acquired a motorcycle with a sidecar for the balance he needed. He was often seen around town with his sidekick, Spanky, in the sidecar. People would laugh and wave as they saw him with his little white dog out for a ride.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Hemmer; and brothers, Kenneth and Allen Hemmer.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Anita Bickley Hemmer of Kerrville; daughter, Constance Hodges and husband, Irvin, of Clifton, Texas; granddaughter, Julianne Paige Hodges of Clifton, Texas; sisters, Dolores Gifford of Huron, Barbara Baaske and husband, Harold, of Sandusky, and Corliss Johnson of Fremont.

A time for visitation and reflection took place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas. A Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ranchero Drive Baptist Church, 801 Ranchero Road, Kerrville, TX 78028, with Pastor Richard Martin and Dr. Roger Green of Middletown, Ohio, officiating. Graveside Services will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mission Fund of Ranchero Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.