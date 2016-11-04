Catherine J. Griffin

She was born Feb. 19, 1972, in Sandusky, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sandusky. She attended EHOVE for two years and graduated from Margaretta High School in 1990. Following high school, Cathy earned an associate degree from BGSU.

She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Griffin; son, Nick Griffin; parents, John and Linda (Spencer) Huff; grandfather, James Spencer; and brother, Roger Huff.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia. Memorial services will follow at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. The Rev. Philip Gardner will officiate.

Gifts of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.