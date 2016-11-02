logo
Sandra Gillam-Lord

PAHRUMP, NEV. — Sandra Gillam-Lord, 63, of Pahrump, Nev., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

She was born July 26, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of Claude and Aretta Gillam.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert Lord of Pahrump; son, Christopher (Ronda) Thompson of Sandusky; mother, Aretta Smith of Sandusky. She had three sisters, Loretta (Glenn) Hoppe of Ft. Worth, Texas, Karen (Jerry) Lyons and Sherry (Steve) Jenkins of New London. Sandra loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, Megan, Jacob, Isabella and Owen Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Gillam; and son, Russell Allen Thompson. 

A memorial service for Sandra will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wayside Temple Church, 3809 Maple Ave., Castalia. Rusty Yost will officiate. There will be a reception immediately following the service. 