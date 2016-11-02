Sandra Gillam-Lord

She was born July 26, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of Claude and Aretta Gillam.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert Lord of Pahrump; son, Christopher (Ronda) Thompson of Sandusky; mother, Aretta Smith of Sandusky. She had three sisters, Loretta (Glenn) Hoppe of Ft. Worth, Texas, Karen (Jerry) Lyons and Sherry (Steve) Jenkins of New London. Sandra loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, Megan, Jacob, Isabella and Owen Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Gillam; and son, Russell Allen Thompson.

A memorial service for Sandra will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wayside Temple Church, 3809 Maple Ave., Castalia. Rusty Yost will officiate. There will be a reception immediately following the service.