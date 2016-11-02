Madelyn E. Rickel

She was born March 2, 1926, in Gypsum, Ohio, the daughter of Carl E. and Donna E. (Schmitt) Bahnsen.

Madelyn married William C. Rickel, and he preceded her in death in 1970. She was a teacher for the Port Clinton City Schools, retiring in 1993.

Madelyn was a member of LaPointe United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority of Bowling Green, Ohio, and a member of the Ohio Educational Association, American Federated Teachers and Ottawa County Retired Teachers Association. Madelyn was the first woman on the Democratic Central & Executive Committee, the first woman on the Ottawa County Board of Elections and a member of the Ohio Federated Democratic Women.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Carl (Carla) Rickel of Port Clinton and Eric (Pam) Rickel of Huron; grandchildren, Brian (Marijo) Rickel, Erin (Jeff) Baker, Scott (Kristin) Rickel and Stephanie (David) Wood; great-grandchildren, Carrigan, Bianca, Ashtyn and Adryan Rickel.

Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, June Venard.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Gypsum Community Church, 730 Lake St., Gypsum, Ohio. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Madelyn may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; or Gypsum Community Church.

Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, assisted the family with arrangements.

