Susan N. Casali

She was born Jan. 3, 1963, in Sandusky.

Sue was employed as a Certified Technician in the Sleep Lab at Bellevue Hospital.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Sue enjoyed babysitting, reading, puzzles, crafts and painting. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Joanne Casali, with whom she resided; sisters, Linda Staph and Elaine (Lee) Jordan, both of Sandusky; brother, Ronald (Corinne) Casali of Sandusky; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Bobby) Majer, Brad Casali, Brian Jordan, Liz Casali and Karley Staph; two great-nieces, Alivia Majer and Easton Turner; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank D. Casali; brother-in-law, Patrick Staph; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s name to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.