Kathleen F. Maurer

She was born Dec. 1, 1960, in Staten Island, N.Y., daughter of Brian and Kathleen (Mara) Traub.

Kathleen worked as the produce manager at Missler’s IGA; she loved her job, customers and co-workers.

Kathleen emulated Mother Theresa. She will be fondly remembered for her own genuine humbleness, kindness and selfless giving.

She cherished her grandchildren. Kathleen enjoyed scrapbooks and crafts and had made her own wrapping paper. She was also talented with gardening and planting flowers.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 17 years, John; children, Matthew Mahl of Washington, D.C., Belinda Conley of Milan, Michael (Sandy) Maurer of New London, Kevin (Stephanie) Maurer of Tiffin, Dusty (Jennifer) Maurer of LaGrange, Shawn (Rebecca) Maurer of Wellington and Amber (Shaun) Cooper of Attica; and 16 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, John Traub.

The family will greet friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18 Park Ave., New London, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, New London.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Kathleen’s name be made to the ALS Association of Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 or online at www.alsaohio.org.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com.