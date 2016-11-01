David R. Butts

David was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Sandusky to Leroy S. and Betty J. (Nolder) Butts.

David was a 1961 graduate of Sandusky High School. He was owner and operator of Port Clinton Tire and Alignment for over 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting classic and antique cars, beer steins and coins, he loved playing chess, fishing and boating. David loved dogs, especially, his champagne lab, Trial.

David is survived by his ex-wife, Mille, who continued to care for him; daughter, Jennifer (Carolyn) Blair of Norwalk; sons, David “Junior” Butts of Port Clinton and Tony (Mary) Butts of Sandusky; grandchildren, Nick, Stephany, Emily, Ashley, Stephanie, Amber, Cassie, Rachelle and Draven; great-grandchildren, Justin, Damian, Izabelle, Lindsey, Emery, Harper; sisters, Darlene Brooks and Carol (Butch) Lazzara, both of Sandusky; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his foster daughter, Christine Baumgartner; sister, Sandra Crayton; and brother, Randy Butts.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to David’s memory may do so to David’s family, in care of Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.