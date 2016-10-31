Timothy Carl King

He was born Aug. 24, 1958, in Sandusky, the son of Carl J. and Arlene (Arnold) King.

Tim was employed by the Ohio Turnpike where he worked on the road crew. He graduated in 1977 from St. Paul High School and later from Terra State Community College.

He was an Air National Guard veteran serving in the Red Horse Squadron where he received the Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, and Air Force Training Ribbon.

Tim was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Fremont, V.F.W., Knights of Columbus, and International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Survivors include his parents; Carl J. and Arlene King of Norwalk, wife; Elizabeth Ann (Kramer) King, whom he married Apr. 15, 1989, at St. Joseph Church, Monroeville; son, Edward King of Fremont; daughter, Jillian King of Fremont; brothers, Mike (Sue) King of Bellevue, Mark (Lori) King of Toledo; mother-in-law, Barbara (Vrabel) Kramer of Norwalk; brothers-in-law, Mark (Jane) Kramer of Norwalk, Steve (Amy) Kramer of Norwalk, Matthew (Kelly) Kramer of Norwalk, Keith (Lisa) Kramer of Ashland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Janet (Glenn) Cowan of Norwalk, Lori (James) Stepp of Shelby, and Pat (Dale) Sprankel of Norwalk.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh and Adeline Arnold; uncle, Vernon Arnold; cousin, Jon Martin; father-in-law, Kenneth Kramer; and niece, Emily Kramer.

Friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, where the Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Parish 550 Smith Road, Fremont. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.