Martha Jane Gilbert

Martha passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Rochester, Minn., at Madonna Towers, a Catholic retirement center where she lived for the past eight years. She was born June 3, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Lucille and John Baptiste Dete. She was united in marriage to James R. Gilbert Aug. 7, 1948.

Martha did not receive a formal post-graduate education although she was offered a full scholarship to Ohio University in Athens. She attended nursing school briefly and then obtained secretarial training leading to a position at General Motors New Departure plant in Sandusky where she met her husband.

She is survived by her husband, James, who continues to reside at Madonna Towers in Minnesota; her children, Molly (David) Rau of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Jane Gilbert of Huron, Bruce (Claire) Gilbert of Portland, Ore., Theodore Gilbert of Denver, Colo., James (Timothy) Gilbert of Mobile, Ala., Paul Gilbert of Collinsville, Conn.; and a brother, Joseph (Denise) Dete of Phoenix, Ariz. She had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Martha spent much of her young adult life homemaking for a large family. However, she dearly loved to read and always found time to read to her children and grandchildren. She also found the time to write newsy and thoughtful letters to friends and family.

She was a wonderful swimmer and eventually learned to sail a little sailboat on the lake. She took up tennis in her mid-40s, and learned to play pool in her 80s. She became exceedingly fond of her bridge club and going out for lunches and outings.

When she could no longer swim or walk on the beach or around her varied neighborhoods (Huron, Avon, Conn., and Etowah and Brevard, N.C.), she joined a water aerobics group. Over the years, she enjoyed the Huron Playhouse, Broadway shows when she could see them, professional or amateur orchestra and musical recitals, and singing with others. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with Altzheimer’s disease and gradually lost touch with her memories, her interests and her voice. Hopefully, she can now sing with the angels and eat all the ice cream she would like.