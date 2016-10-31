Joyce A. (Gfell) Buderer

Joyce was born June 6, 1942, in Norwalk, to Russell and Myrtle (Myers) Gfell.

Joyce was a 1960 graduate of Norwalk High School and attended Bowling Green State University. For years she worked alongside her husband, Jim, in their family business, Buderer Compounding Pharmacy in Sandusky.

She was born into the Catholic Church and enjoyed not only being a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, but also being a part of the entire Sandusky Catholic Community. Joyce loved socializing and dancing, and spent time surrounded by friends as a member of Plum Brook Country Club, her Faith Sharing Group, multiple book clubs, the Sandusky Garden Club, the Assembly Club, the Cotillion Club, and formerly as a member of the Sandusky Yacht Club and the Catawba Island Club. Over the years, Joyce was passionately involved in the Follet House Museum, Firelands Symphony, Providence Hospital Gift Shoppe, Lamp Lighters Fundraiser Ball, and the Firelands Regional Medical Center Fashion Week. She will be remembered by all for her vibrant personality; her laugh being uplifting and contagious to everyone in the room. Joyce's neighbors will especially recall her talents and artistry as she cared for her home, yard and garden to perfection.

Joyce is survived by her husband, James Buderer, whom she married Nov. 30, 1963; son, Matthew (Nancy) Buderer of Oak Harbor; daughter, Melanie (Jim) Bogden of Huron; nine grandchildren, Bryce, Andy and Nathan Buderer, Caleb, Keily and Keaton Balduff, and Kyle, Joseph and Thomas Bogden; one brother, Dr. Lawrence (Nancy) Gfell; two sisters, Marge (David) Hofheinz and Mary Lou (Joseph) Viviano; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Brad, in infancy.

A Celebration of Life for friends and family to gather will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Plum Brook Country Club, 3712 Galloway Road, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, with the Rev. Joseph Steinbauer officiating.

To honor Joyce and her love of animals, those wishing to contribute to her memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory in Sandusky is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.