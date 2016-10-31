Corrine (Martin) Kleinfelter Criswell

She was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Monroeville, to Henry and Rosalia (Hosang) Martin, and was a 1947 graduate of Monroeville High School.

Corrine worked at Norwalk Telephone Co. and the State Theatre, but her primary job was mother and homemaker.

She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, traveling, and spending time with her family. Corrine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jack R. Criswell; children, William (Diane) Kleinfelter, Jackie (Jeff) Smith, and Michael Kleinfelter, all of Sandusky; step son, Charles Criswell of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Klein of Sandusky, Brianna (Kevin) Karas of Nashville, Tenn., Jacob Smith of Bogata, Columbia, Zachary Kleinfelter and Zoey Kleinfelter, both of Sandusky; beloved great-grandchildren, Jak Klein, Nolan Klein, and Alex “A.J.” Klein, all of Sandusky; sister, Helen Morgan of Madison, Wis; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Corrine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Francis “Pete” Kleinfelter; sister, Edith Green; and a brother, Alfred Martin.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Jeannie Slusher will officiate. Entombment will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made in Corrine’s name to Firelands S.P.O.T., 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.