Betty Jean (Rittman) Roderick

Betty was born Dec. 11, 1919, in Sandusky, to Carl and Edna (Smith) Rittman.

She was a 1937 graduate from Sandusky High School. She worked for Sandusky City Schools for 25 years. Betty was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, reading, and going to Cedar Point, but her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family and her cat of 22 years, Mitzi.

Betty was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She always put others first and enjoyed doing for everyone. She had a heart of gold.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Judy (Francis) Burris, Cindy (Gary) Woodruff and Cathy Muratori-Smith; four grandchildren, Dennis (Becki) Muratori, Michelle Gomez, Michael Keown and Tiffany (Tommy) Jenkins; six great-grandchildren, McKena, Dominic and Marco Muratori, Alanna and Alyssa Gomez and Jace Jenkins; great-great grandchildren, Alaeyah Gomez and Nas Williams; and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Roderick; sister, Marian Maus; and sons-in-law, Louis Muratori Jr. and Donald L. Smith.

Private family services will be held with Rev. Catherine Lawrence of Parkvue Healthcare Center officiating. Burial will be take place in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to Betty's memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or to Parkvue Healthcare Center, 3800 Boardwalk Blvd., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.