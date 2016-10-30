Melvin Klein

He was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Huron, to Charles and Julia (Wiley) Klein.

Melvin was a member of the Huron St. Peter Catholic Church and the Huron Eagles Club 2875. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railway in 2000, after 34 years working as a mechanical foreman.

He enjoyed country gospel music, singing, camping; especially at Hickory Haven with his friends, working in the yard, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Marcia (Majoy) Klein; two sons, Larry Klein of Sandusky and Tim (Carol) Klein of Huron; three grandchildren, Kara (Dee Jay) Graves of Sandusky, Derek (Rebecca) Klein of Huron, and Ian Sherer Klein of Sandusky; great-grandson, Beckett Klein, sisters, Vonnie (Bill) Spencer of Berlin Heights, Mary Schenk of Huron, Rose (Lee) Booze of Castalia; brothers, Charles (Marlene) Klein of Huron and Ron (Diane) Klein of Sandusky; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his son, Terry Klein in 2015

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Groff Funeral Home and Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Private family graveside services will be held in Meadow Green Memorial Park. The Rev. Jeff McBeth will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospices Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main, Huron, OH 44839, or Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffneralhomes.com.