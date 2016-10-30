Mary F. (Jacob) Gutzeit-Yost

She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Sandusky, to Alex and Ida (Lieb) Jacob.

Mary was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Huron, and the Huron Eagles. She was employed by Scott Paper for 25 years. Mary lived in Cape Coral, Fla., for 10 years before returning to the Sandusky and Mansfield area.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Cheryl and Bernie Cox of Mansfield; one stepdaughter, Sharon Clark of Long Beach Calif.; one stepson, Mike Yost of Sandusky; five grandchildren, Dennis and Danny Yost, Brian (Peggy) Cox, Kelly (Zollie) Kovocs, Shelly Cox and special friend Gillan; three great-grandchildren, Lauren (Symon) Zebrowski, Katy (Jason) Willett and Morgan Cox; two step great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson, Carter Willett; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A special thank you to Lauren for doing her great-grandmother’s nails weekly, giving her massages, and dancing with her in her wheelchair.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Gutzeit, in 1989; her second husband, Robert Yost, in 2016; her son, Lonnie Gutzeit; her sister, Leona Rhode; and brother, William Jacob.

Friends may call from noon Tuesday, Nov. 1, until funeral services at 1 p.m., at the Chapel at Meadow Green Memorial Park, 2602 Bogart Road, Huron. The Rev. Steven Hall will officiate. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

The Groff Funeral Home and Crematory in Sandusky is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.