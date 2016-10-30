Malakai Jeffery Nichols

He was born Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Sandusky.

In addition to his parents, Malakai is survived by four brothers, Aiden, Isaiah, Eli and Jacob; his paternal great-grandparents, Penny and Donald Nichols of Norwalk; his Godparents, Anthony and Scotia Delpercio of Sandusky; and several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Malakai was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rolland and Rebecca Forney; paternal grandmother, Rebecca Nichols; and maternal great-grandparents, Ruth and William Tunnell.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, until funeral services at 1 p.m., at Groff Funeral Home and Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Lauren Davis will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 10415 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.