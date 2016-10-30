Janet L. Bahnsen

She was born in Rock Island, Ill., to Julius and G. Pauline Ide. She graduated from Big Walnut high school in Sunbury, Ohio. Janet then attended Grant Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse.

Janet wed Walter J. Bahnsen Jr. in 1972, and had two children, Melinda and Matthew. Janet worked at Magruder Hospital in various nursing and administrative capacities until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Walter J. Bahnsen Jr.; her daughter, Melinda Bahnsen-Fluckinger; her son, Mathew P. Bahnsen; grandson, Maxon Julius Fluckinger; son-in-law, Dr. Chris Fluckinger; brothers, Steve, Calvin, Kurt Ide; and two aunts, an uncle and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jan will be remembered for her caring and generous spirit, along with her fondness for cooking, quilting, and basket weaving.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy. P.O. Box 389, Port Clinton, OH 43452.

A service is planned for next spring.

The Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at neideckerleveckcrosser.com