James L. Knoll

Jim was born April 25, 1931, in Norwalk, and was a 1949 graduate of Monroeville High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 547, both of Monroeville, and was a proud lifelong farmer.

He is survived by one sister, Annabelle Meyer of Monroeville; one brother, John Knoll of Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lucille (Swan) Knoll; one brother-in-law, Ambrose Meyer; and one sister-in-law, Mary Knoll.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe St., Monroeville. They may also call from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, until services at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 W. Broad St., Monroeville. The Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.