Brooke M. Rhoads

Born June 10, 2011, in Norwalk, she was the daughter of Robert Allan "Bob" and Barbara Ann (Bellamy) Rhoads. Brooke had been attending pre-school at Mills School.

She loved watching Wiggles and the Paw Patrol shows and playing with her Woody and Jesse dolls. Brooke especially loved spending time and playing with her older sister, Brittney.

Brooke is survived by her parents; her sister, Brittney N. Rhoads at home; maternal grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Jane Bellamy Sr. of Sandusky; paternal grandparents, Robert J. Rhoads and Patricia A. Rhoads, both of Fremont; and aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Joe Steinbauer will be officiating. At the request of the family, cremation will take place following the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Sandusky.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the family.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Brooke's family at davidfkoch.com.