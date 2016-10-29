Marilyn A. Hohler

She was born March 12, 1927, in Carey, Ohio, to the late Vincent G. and Alma A. (Brodman) Orians, and came to this area in 1952 from Toledo, and married her late husband, Milton F. Hohler, on Sept. 6, 1952.

Marilyn was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Women of St. Paul. She was a graduate of Salem High School in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and was the owner of Marilyn’s Beauty Shop for 40 years.

Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Bridge Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Craig F. and Michele Hohler of Cypress, Texas, Janis M. Burdge of Norwalk, Charles J. and Kathy Hohler of Concord Township, Ohio, Alan R. and Julee Hohler of Powell, Ohio, and Kris and Dennis Doughty of Norwalk; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Donald E. Orians of Florida; and by her sisters, Rosemary Lones of Toledo and Ardyth Franklin of Findlay, Ohio.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Milton F. Hohler, in 2007; by her granddaughter, Emily Doughty in 1989; by her sister, Evelyn Bayer; and by her brothers, Francis, Basil and Paul Orians.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main St., Norwalk. Monsignor Kenneth Morman will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Condolences may be made by going to edwalkerfuneralhome.com.