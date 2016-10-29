James Kenneth Schuler

Born Aug. 26, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of George Edward and Lydia Floy (Derfler) Schuler. James was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, after which he came to Sandusky and worked for Tisches Jewelry Store. Later, he opened his own store, Schuler’s Jewelry, on Jackson Street in Sandusky. He later moved to the building on 214-218 West Market Street, where he and his wife, Dorothy, lived for many years above the jewelry store. James and Dorothy retired from business in 1985.

James was a member of the Sandusky Bay Kiwanis Club (Past Lt. Governor); he with others in the Club were instrumental in the creation and the development of Viewpoint and the Wave Action Pool over the years. He also was a member of the Downtown Sandusky Organization, the Moose Lodge, Sandusky Eagles and the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his two daughters, Beth Ann Schuler of Nashville, Tenn., and Jill Renee Schuler of Fort Collins, Colo.; a granddaughter, Katherine Rose Page; and a great-grandson, Noah Chandler, both of Ft. Collins.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Ann (Schell) Schuler, on May 23, 2007; two sisters, Julia Louise Hiner and Evelyn Regine Bates; and a brother, Ralph Richard Schuler.

At his request, no visitation or funeral services will be held. His wishes were to donate his body to the Anatomical Donation Program at The University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo for medical research.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Stein Hospice Service, Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are entrusted to David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

